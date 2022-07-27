Construction To Impact Parking & Entrances At Parkview Physicians Group In Bryan

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) The parking lot at Parkview Physicians Group, 442 W. High St., Bryan, will be under construction Aug. 1-12 (weather permitting).

Patients of Parkview Physicians Group and the Bryan Dental Group should note that parking and entrances will be temporarily impacted. Details are below.

Monday, Aug. 1, to Friday, Aug. 5: The east parking lot, Myro’s parking lot and East Entrance #2 will be closed. Patients should park in the main parking lot and use Main Entrance #1.

Monday, Aug. 8, to Friday, Aug. 12: The main parking lot, Myro’s parking lot and Main Entrance #1 will be closed. Patients should park in the east parking lot and use East Entrance #2.