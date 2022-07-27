Construction To Impact Parking & Entrances At Parkview Physicians Group In Bryan

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 27, 2022

News Article Views: 228

(PRESS RELEASE) The parking lot at Parkview Physicians Group, 442 W. High St., Bryan, will be under construction Aug. 1-12 (weather permitting).

Patients of Parkview Physicians Group and the Bryan Dental Group should note that parking and entrances will be temporarily impacted. Details are below.

Monday, Aug. 1, to Friday, Aug. 5: The east parking lot, Myro’s parking lot and East Entrance #2 will be closed. Patients should park in the main parking lot and use Main Entrance #1.

Monday, Aug. 8, to Friday, Aug. 12: The main parking lot, Myro’s parking lot and Main Entrance #1 will be closed. Patients should park in the east parking lot and use East Entrance #2.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Construction To Impact Parking & Entrances At Parkview Physicians Group In Bryan"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*