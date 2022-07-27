Sintobin’s Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 27, 2022

News Article Views: 292

Dick and Penny (Krauss) Sintobin, of Delta, Ohio, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 5, 2022.

Dick and Penny were high school sweethearts while attending Delta High School and wed on August 5, 1972 at Fulton Union Church.

Two years after marrying, they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Peggy. Ten years later, their son Mark was born.

Dick and Penny have been blessed with gaining a son-in-law, Tedd Smith, and a daughter-in-law, Tabitha (Hasapes).

They have eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The couple enjoys watching their grandkids play sports, spending time at their lake cottage, and traveling through Amish country.

The family will be having a private celebration on August 7th.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Sintobin’s Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*