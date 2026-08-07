Delta Teacher Attends Professional Development Institute

Jessie Schulze, educator at Delta High School, Delta, Ohio, recently attended a Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) professional development institute at Fall Creek, Wisconsin, to teach the Principles of Agricultural Science – Plant CASE curriculum.

CASE 4 Learning is committed to designing an inquiry-based agricultural curriculum that meets the current demands of teachers, students and industry.

CASE 4 Learning provides comprehensive professional development and workshops for new and seasoned teachers to achieve lifetime certification, learn new coursework and build a community of support.

Upon certification, all CASE 4 Learning teachers have access to course updates, training and support for the remainder of their careers.

The curriculum is designed to spiral and scaffold course concepts, incorporate APP (Activity, Project or Problem) modalities and meet core standards to equip teachers and schools to help students become lifelong learners and prepare them for college or careers.

The curriculum was written by CASE 4 Learning. CASE is an acronym for Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education and is an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education (The Council).

During the CASE Institute, Mrs. Schulze spent five eight-hour days in Fall Creek working through nearly every lesson in the year-long curriculum and learning how to deliver lessons in an inquiry-based way that will shift focus in the classroom from teacher-led to student-directed learning.

“The CASE Plant Science curriculum will allow our students to fully utilize our new greenhouse, strengthen our Farm-to-Fork program, and gain the hands-on scientific and technical skills needed for success in agriculture and related careers,” said Mrs. Schulze.

For more information about CASE 4 Learning, visit www.case4learning.org.