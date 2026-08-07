18th Annual Wyse’s Gospel Sing To Return To Lyons

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

brenna@thevillagereporter.com

Area residents are invited to an afternoon of gospel music, fellowship and worship during the 18th Annual Wyse’s Gospel Sing, set for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

The event will be taking place at Friendship Hall, located at 134 E. Morenci St., Lyons, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Performers Mark Andrew, Singing Crows, Joe Land and other gospel musicians will be playing throughout the afternoon.

Guests are also invited to enjoy a potluck dinner, and are welcome to bring a dish to share. Drinks will be provided.

A freewill offering will be accepted to help cover expenses associated with hosting the Gospel Sing. For more information, contact the event organizers at 419-705-8047 or 419-705-8046 and ask for Sonny.