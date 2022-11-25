Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available At Pioneer’s Hometown Meat Market & Kora Brew House In Bryan

(PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome the Pioneer’s Hometown Meat Market and Kora Brew House in Bryan to the list of its locations where current issues of “The Village Reporter” can be purchased.

Stop by Kora Brew House at 120 S Lynn Street in Bryan to enjoy a specialty drink while the current issue of “The Village Reporter” or Hometown Meat Market in Pioneer, located at 120 South State Street, to grab the current issue while stocking your freezer at the same time.

These bring the total number of locations where readers can purchase a copy of “The Village Reporter” to 69. Merchants can be found across Williams and Fulton County with readers being able to purchase a copy of “The Village Reporter” at any of the following locations:

In Williams County:

Blakeslee

Sam’s Place

Bryan

Circle K

Main Stop (East)

Main Stop (West)

Walgreens Pharmacy

Dollar General (East)

Dollar General (West)

Wal-Mart

Jack’s Corner Mart

Par-T-Pak

Fountain City Icehouse

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Kora Brew House

Edgerton

Main Stop

Phil’s One Stop

Edon

Phil’s One Stop

Main Stop

Holiday City

Hutch’s Carryout

Jumpin’ Beanz

Montpelier

Ace Automotive Gas Station

Main Stop

Circle K

“The Village Reporter” Office

Dollar General

Rowe’s Restaurant

Miller’s New Market

Two Brothers Market

Rings Pharmacy

BP – Lassus Handy Dandy

Pioneer

Main Stop

Dollar General

Pioneer Hardware

Jim’s Carry-Out

Pioneer Village Office

Hometown Meat Market

Stryker

Main Stop

Stryker Farmers Exchange

SW Hardware

Dollar General

West Unity

Main Stop

Jacoby’s Meats

Unity Mini Mart

Your Time Café

Dollar General

Klinger Pharmacy

In Fulton County:

Archbold

Main Stop

Super Value Grocery Store

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Circle K

Dollar General

Assumption

Dollar General

Delta

Delta Kwik Stop

Dollar General

Speedway Gas Station

Fayette

Circle K

Main Stop

Dollar General

Lyons

Main Stop

Metamora

T-Mart Gas Station

Pettisville

Sunday’s Market

Swanton

Dollar General

BP – Lassus Handy Dandy

Wauseon

Chief Supermarket

Wal-Mart

Circle K (all locations)

Ace Hardware

Dollar General

S&G Carryout

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Merchants or vendors interested in selling “The Village Reporter” can call 419-485-4851 or email publisher@thevillagereporter.com for more information.