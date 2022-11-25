Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available At Pioneer’s Hometown Meat Market & Kora Brew House In Bryan

(PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome the Pioneer’s Hometown Meat Market and Kora Brew House in Bryan to the list of its locations where current issues of “The Village Reporter” can be purchased.
Stop by Kora Brew House at 120 S Lynn Street in Bryan to enjoy a specialty drink while the current issue of “The Village Reporter” or Hometown Meat Market in Pioneer, located at 120 South State Street, to grab the current issue while stocking your freezer at the same time.
These bring the total number of locations where readers can purchase a copy of “The Village Reporter” to 69. Merchants can be found across Williams and Fulton County with readers being able to purchase a copy of “The Village Reporter” at any of the following locations:
In Williams County:
Blakeslee
- Sam’s Place
Bryan
- Circle K
- Main Stop (East)
- Main Stop (West)
- Walgreens Pharmacy
- Dollar General (East)
- Dollar General (West)
- Wal-Mart
- Jack’s Corner Mart
- Par-T-Pak
- Fountain City Icehouse
- Rite Aid Pharmacy
- Kora Brew House
Edgerton
- Main Stop
- Phil’s One Stop
Edon
- Phil’s One Stop
- Main Stop
Holiday City
- Hutch’s Carryout
- Jumpin’ Beanz
Montpelier
- Ace Automotive Gas Station
- Main Stop
- Circle K
- “The Village Reporter” Office
- Dollar General
- Rowe’s Restaurant
- Miller’s New Market
- Two Brothers Market
- Rings Pharmacy
- BP – Lassus Handy Dandy
Pioneer
- Main Stop
- Dollar General
- Pioneer Hardware
- Jim’s Carry-Out
- Pioneer Village Office
- Hometown Meat Market
Stryker
- Main Stop
- Stryker Farmers Exchange
- SW Hardware
- Dollar General
West Unity
- Main Stop
- Jacoby’s Meats
- Unity Mini Mart
- Your Time Café
- Dollar General
- Klinger Pharmacy
In Fulton County:
Archbold
- Main Stop
- Super Value Grocery Store
- Rite Aid Pharmacy
- Circle K
- Dollar General
Assumption
- Dollar General
Delta
- Delta Kwik Stop
- Dollar General
- Speedway Gas Station
Fayette
- Circle K
- Main Stop
- Dollar General
Lyons
- Main Stop
Metamora
- T-Mart Gas Station
Pettisville
- Sunday’s Market
Swanton
- Dollar General
- BP – Lassus Handy Dandy
Wauseon
- Chief Supermarket
- Wal-Mart
- Circle K (all locations)
- Ace Hardware
- Dollar General
- S&G Carryout
- Rite Aid Pharmacy
Merchants or vendors interested in selling “The Village Reporter” can call 419-485-4851 or email publisher@thevillagereporter.com for more information.