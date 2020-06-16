Corine Randall (1947-2020)

Corine E. Randall, age 73, of Fayette, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. She was born in Adrian on January 4, 1947, to Frank and Blanche (Pomeroy) Nine.

Corine attended and graduated from Madison Schools. She married Paul Randall in Fayette, on May 15, 1980, and he survives.

She worked as a laborer most of her life, mostly at Fayette Tubular and Peter Stamping. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Yatzee and cards.

Surviving besides her husband, Paul, are sons, Raymond (Lauren), Matthew, and David (Teresa) Randall; daughter, Rebecca (Stewart) Williams; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Nine. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-son, Paul Randall; and a grandson, Robert Morris.

According to the family’s wishes, cremation will take place. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Those wishing a memorial contribution in Corine’s memory are asked to consider the family, assisting them with final expenses, via the Crowd Funding link in Corine’s obituary.

Donations and online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is entrusted with arrangements.