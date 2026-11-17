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(Edgerton Resident) Michael Lynn “Hollywood” McCarty, age 66, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Saturday night, November 14, 2026 in the emergency room of Parkview Hospital, Bryan, Ohio. Michael was born February 15, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Harry James and Evelyn Marie (Gump) McCarty. He married Terri Lynn Reed and she survives. Michael was employed with Bohn Aluminum in Auburn for many years. He was also President of the Escorts Motorcycle Club and Dawgs MC Motorcycle Club. He was passionate about riding and working on motorcycles.

Michael is survived by his wife, Terri “Red” McCarty, his son, Joshua McCarty, his grand-daughter, Chloe M. Cook-McCarty, his sisters, Charlene McCarty and Christine (Marlin) McCarty Entenman, nieces and nephews, DJ, Skyler and Corey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Mitchell McCarty and Steve Oberlin and his nephew, Gary Ray McCarty.

Honoring Michael’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Williams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve Michael’s family.