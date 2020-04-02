Third Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Fulton County

Wauseon, OH — The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) reports that a third Fulton County resident has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). No personal information about the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual. FCHD staff are working to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 case.

FCHD, along with hospitals, healthcare providers, and community partners continue to plan and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fulton County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Future Updates:

Fulton County Health Department will provide daily updates to the number of confirmed cases on our website and social media pages daily by 3:00pm.

FCHD recommends that all Fulton County residents take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19. People can protect themselves by staying home, washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer, covering their mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. It is equally important to avoid close contact with others and stay at least six feet away from others.

As of 4/01/2020, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 2,547 confirmed cases. There have been 679 hospitalizations, and 65 COVID-19 related deaths statewide. ODH updates these numbers daily at 2:00 PM. Current Fulton County numbers will show in the State count on April 2, 2020. You can find that information here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/

-PRESS RELEASE

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915. The Health Department has limited staff and will do our best to answer your questions. You can also email questions to fchd@fultoncountyoh.com. A hotline is available at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) daily from 9am – 8pm or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov

