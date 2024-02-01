County-Wide Updates Given At January WEDCO Meeting

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The WEDCO (Williams County Economic Development Corporation) board met on January 30th at 8 a.m. at 110 South Walnut Street in Bryan.

Representing Edon was Duane Thiel; Ohio Gas, Craig Grieser; Montpelier, Jason Rockey; Williams County, John Waterson, and Lew Hilkert; Bryan, Mari Ivan; Edgerton, Dawn Fitzcharles, and Robert Day; Edon, Chad Ordway; Pioneer, Anthony Burnett; Stryker, Eric Brown and Beth Rediger; West Unity, Josh Fritsch and Kent Liechty; BMU, Derek Schultz; FirstEnergy, Robert Langford; NWEC, Tracey Carter; and WEDCO Director Ashley Epling and ED Assistant Jaclyn Herman.

They approved the minutes from the December 19, 2023 meeting, as well as 2023’s year-end financial statements.

Stryker shared that their waterline project has recently finished, and that financing is being obtained for a drainage issue related to a storm drain.

Hilkert reminded everyone that the county will be celebrating 200 years, with the centennial celebration details being solidified currently.

Ohio Gas shared that the mild weather has driven down profits, and that they are still hoping to see some more cold. A leak is being tracked down in West Unity recently, and the gas hookups have been coming along as expected for the houses constructed by the WCPA.

Edon’s water tests have gone well, and winter maintenance has gone as expected.

Montpelier shared that the construction on the Iron Horse River Trail has slowed down due to the weather, and that funding is being looked at for commercial and industrial development and expansion.

The funding is only available for the purpose of job creation and cannot be used on municipality infrastructure.

Montpelier shared that Maumee Valley Planning is still taking applications for demolitions in partnership with the landbank, and there are plenty of funds available to work with regarding demolishing problem properties to open them up for future development.

Pioneer has been hard at work applying for grants and planning to celebrate their 175th year.

Kamco had a rough December, but has returned closer to normal in January, with full-time employment rates still looking lower than desired.

Edgerton has been working on their Brownfield Remediation Project, and the project for Oak Street will be brought before the commissioners soon.

Edgerton also shared the details of the work being done to make the hopeful 50-unit senior housing facility a reality on the front of funding, as well as the WCPA’s work being done on family homes.

The WCPA is always looking for lots to develop into single family homes and are wanting to look into duplexes and triplexes.

Edgerton Mayor Day added that the old gym has seen renovation for the throwback game, with community members coming together to make the renovations possible.

A new list of goals and metrics was approved for this year, with the WEDCO mission being broken down into three aspects.

Firstly, there is the mission to foster collaborative partnerships among the public and private sectors, and, secondly, to stimulate economic growth, and thirdly, to improve the quality of life of those in Williams County.

A motion was made to approve the board meeting format, and details of the by-law committee were then discussed.

The annual WEDCO banquet details were discussed, with it being shared that the venue is to be the Williams County Veterans’ Memorial Building.

The county’s internship programs were discussed, with it being shared that superintendents would be contacted to confirm their current internship process for high school students, with the goal to make the transition from high school to the work force faster and smoother for Williams County youths.

There is also a focus on childcare, as there is a desperate need in the area. It is still thought that employer provided childcare may be the issue many are searching for.

The CHIP (Community Health Improvement Program) has been helping to identify needs in the county, which included transportation shortfalls.

A list of funding opportunities is set to be sent out, and with that WEDCO adjourned, set to meet next March 21, 2024, at 11 a.m.