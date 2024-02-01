Northwest State Community College To Present Program On “The Reservoir War” (1874-1888)

(PRESS RELEASE) Archbold, Ohio – The Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to welcome Jerett W. Godeke on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until noon to speak about The Reservoir War: A History of Ohio’s Forgotten Riot in America’s Gilded Age, 1874-1888 in Room A202 at the Archbold campus.

Jerett is a local and public historian from Antwerp. He graduated from Northwest State in 2018, earned his Bachelor’s in History from Lake Superior State University in 2019, and his Master’s in History from BGSU in 2022.

Adults 50 and over are invited to attend the special program, presented by the NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CFLL) at the Archbold Campus on Friday, February 16 in room A202. A full hot breakfast will be served at 9:00 a.m. for this presentation. The cost to attend is $13.00.

TO SAVE YOUR SPOT, AND FOR MORE INFORMATION

Reservations are now being accepted for this special CFLL program, by calling Deb Wikstrom at 419.944.6195, or by email at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.edu. For more information on the CFLL, and other upcoming programs, please visit NorthwestState.edu/lifelong learning.