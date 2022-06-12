COVID-19 Cases Drop Slightly In Fulton County; Williams County Remains At Low Incidence Level

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

By: Daniel Cooley

The number of cases per 100,000 people dropped slightly in Fulton County this week, also dropping Fulton County to 55th place, after being in 46th place the previous two weeks, out of the 88 Ohio counties.

Fulton County dropped from 226 per 100,000 people the previous two weeks, to 213 the past two weeks. The actual number over the past two weeks for the county was 90, keeping Fulton County in the medium incidence level.

In contrast, Williams County jumped up to 46th place, with 237 cases per 100,000 people. Probably because the actual number is at 87 and below 90, Williams County remains in the low incidence level.

It appears that the current cases are less severe than in the past,because there hAS been just one new hospitalization between the two counties, over the past two weeks. There have also been no reported deaths over the past two weeks.

Both counties are still stressing getting vaccinations and getting tested. In Williams County, only 46% have received their first vaccination, and 43% have received a full dose.

In Fulton County meanwhile, the vaccine rate is better, with 53% having received the first dose and 50% the full dose.

The emphasis is also on getting tested. In Williams County, one can get tested at Klinger Pharmacy in West Unity, the Bryan Community Health Department, Rings Pharmacy in Montpelier, Walgreens in Bryan, and PPG in Bryan.

However, PPG is the only one offering walk-in appointments. The remainder are asking for calling and setting up appointments.

The Fulton County Health Department offers some testing and has some home testing kits available.

As far as vaccines, the Williams County Health Department and Fulton County Health Department, as well as Rite Aid pharmacies in both counties, offer vaccines.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com