COVID-19: Though Numbers Continue To Drop, Williams County Now 18th Out Of 88 Counties In Cases Per Capita

By: Daniel Cooley

The number of COVID cases in all of Ohio’s 88 counties continues to drop, enough that there are now 10 counties that have fallen below the coveted 100 number, out of the per capita rate of 100,000. In fact, the average number of COVID cases per 100,000 people for the state of Ohio stands at 161.

Of those 10 counties, Holmes County is the lowest, with just 61 cases per 100,000, in the past two weeks. Putnam County, a county in the six county area of northwest Ohio is the lowest in the area with 86 cases per 100,000.

While the number of cases also dropped over the past two weeks in Williams and Fulton counties, the numbers haven’t dropped quite as fast as the overall Ohio rate, per 100,000.

Williams County moved up to 18th this week, with 286 cases per 100,000, over the last two weeks. That’s down from the previous two weeks’ 466 rate per 100,000 people.

The actual number of cases over the two week period is 105. There have been 40 new cases in the past week, which is also a drop from the previous week’s 65.

Victoria Smith of the Williams County Health Department found some good news in those numbers. “That’s great, that we have 10 counties that are now below 100 per capita,” Smith said.

“And for us, though there is a ways to go yet, our number of cases over the past two weeks is lower than they have been in quite a while. But since our numbers are still at the high incidence level, my advice is get vaccinated and wear a mask when in public settings.”

Fulton County, meanwhile, is in the 49th spot out of 88 counties, with 169 cases per 100,000 people. The actual number of cases over the past two weeks is 71.

The total number of cases since March 2020 in Fulton County is 10,248, with 5.576 females infected and 4,621 males infected.

There have been 172 deaths since March 2020, along with 478 hospitalizations. There are 52% who have had the first dose of vaccinations and 49% have completed all their vaccinations.

In Williams County, since March 2020, there have been 8,944 Covid cases, along with approximately 5,000 women infected and 4,000 men infected. There have been 155 deaths and 373 hospitalizations.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com