Letters To The Editor

Dear Editor:

VOTE NO ON NORTH WESTERN ELECTRIC’ CODE OF REGULATIONS CHANGE!

North Western Electric Cooperative has chosen not to hold a Member Meeting again this year. The last two years there was a COVID epidemic which was reason enough not have a public meeting.

The COVID situation is far from over, but we are returning to a state of normalcy. We go to work, school, social functions, and sporting events where our Board Members are seen!

So why not have an Annual Meeting this year? Other Electric Cooperatives are! Your Cooperative is again proposing changes in our Code Of Regulations.

This seems to be an annual event and maybe the reason is so members cannot voice their opinions. Previously it was to change Board Members to unlimited terms which was defeated because a member was able to address the members at the meeting and speak against it!

This year the changes will do away with Annual Member Meetings so, no chance to speak for or against proposals, or to nominate a member from the floor for a Trustee position.

No chance to ask questions. THE CONTROL OF ALL INFORMATION WILL BE HELD BY THE BOARD AND CEO.

The changes will make the Annual meeting a paper one where our trustees meet and send you the results who was elected and what else they and management want you to know.

COOPERATIVES ARE OWNED BY THE MEMBERS AND THEY SHOULD HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET AS A FAMILY AND ASK QUESTIONS OF YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS AND MANAGEMENT.

Also, another change proposed, is to control wo can seek a Trustee Position. Was this change proposed because last year our Board Chairman nearly lost?

We need to elect trustees who understand what a cooperative is. We need a change in these positions to bring in new ideas and not become “Lifers” as our government has become.

THE BOARD NEEDS TO EMPLOY A MANAGEMENT TEAM AND ELECT A BOARD CHAIRMAN THAT UNDERSTANDS COOPERATIVE PRINCIPLES, TRANSPARENCY AND PROVIDES A CONGENIAL ATMOSPHERE FOR ITS EMPLOYEES AND MEMBERS!

THE BOARD ALSO NEEDS TO ADDRESS THE ONGOING ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE TURNOVER. PLEASE VOTE NO! Don’t let two individuals destroy YOUR Cooperative which you own!

For more information follow us on Facebook at North Western Electric Member’s Independent Forum.

Lyle Brigle-Edon, Ohio

Dear Editor:

What went wrong? We live in a country that is hard for me to comprehend anymore. Where our politicians and the media lie and intentionally keep the people divided.

Where different viewpoints end life long friendships and there is no room for discussion. Instead there is much finger pointing and name calling. It is so unlike the country I grew up in.

I miss when politicians and the media rallied around a cause and united the country. I miss Walter Cronkite who presented the facts and let us form our own opinions. I miss when honesty, integrity, respect, hard work and loyalty were common values that were honored and lived out.

I miss when belief in God and support of our country were important. I miss when the church was more relevant and the Bible was the standard for what is true and right.

I miss when our children could play all day on their own, and we didn’t have to lock our doors. I miss knowing our neighbors and rallying around them when one was in need.

I miss small towns that had everything you needed without going to the next town or the city. I am sure you can add to this list.

How did we lose our way and what can we do to change our course? God warned us not to be of the world. When we let all the enticements of the world become the focus of our lives, instead of God, we lost our way.

This created a situation where we became self-centered and our needs were above all others. This is also when the Bible was no longer our standard for what is right or wrong and the church was no longer relevant.

Our own needs and desires were what we pursued and if it is good for me or okay by me, then it should be okay to everybody else.

We then started to take God and the Bible out of schools and out of our lives. Is it any wonder that we now live in a country that is totally messed up? In Psalm 51, it says “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me.

Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee.”

If we we want to change our course, we need to seek God and the truth in the Bible. Matthew 6:33 says “But first and most importantly seek (aim at, strive after) His kingdom and His righteousness [His way of doing and being right—the attitude and character of God], and all these things will be given to you also.”

If we return to God, if we return to church, if we read the Bible for direction, if we repent and ask for forgiveness and develop a personal relationship with Christ, we not only can change our course but have hope for ourselves and our country in the present, but more importantly, for eternity.

Ric Michael

Montpelier