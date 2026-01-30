Crash At US-127/US-6 Leaves Pioneer, Ney & Stryker Residents Seriously Injured

Pulaski Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:56 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The crash took place at the intersection of US-127 and US-6 in Williams County. The northbound lanes of US-127 were closed for nearly three hours.

A 2018 Nissan Altima was driven by James M. Hays, age 52, of Pioneer, Ohio. A 2005 Pontiac Vibe was driven by Clint P. Krill, age 46, of Ney, Ohio. Mr. Hays was traveling southbound on US-127 and failed to yield while making a left turn. Mr. Krill was traveling northbound on US-127 and struck Mr. Hays’ vehicle. Both Mr. Hays and Mr. Krill sustained serious injuries. Jamie L. Nash, age 39, of Stryker, Ohio, was a front-seat passenger in Mr. Hays’ vehicle and also sustained serious injuries. All three were transported by Williams County EMS to Parkview Hospital in Bryan, Ohio. Mr. Krill and Ms. Nash were later transported by air from Parkview Hospital to hospitals in Toledo, Ohio.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire Department, Williams County EMS, and John’s Towing and Repair.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.