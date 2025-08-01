Crisis Ignites Generosity: Community Rallies Around Lily Creek Farms

PRESS RELEASE – Lily Creek Farms, a nonprofit therapeutic riding center that serves hundreds of children, adults, and veterans weekly, is calling on the community to help sustain its life-changing services amid cash flow challenges.

Following an expansion to meet rising community health needs, Lily Creek Farms now faces a $8K-$10K monthly shortfall due to a combination of inflation, staffing demands, increased operating costs, and unmet fundraising goals.

While the organization’s capital grant funding, mission and programming remain strong, and despite aggressive cost-cutting, it is experiencing a cash flow crisis that threatens day-to-day operations.

“This is not a failure of our mission,” says Operations Director Aileen Meyer. “Our services are working. We have funding for capital improvements and since announcing our financial crisis in June, the community has begun to respond.”

“We need to close our operating gap with additional community investment to keep the lights on and programs running.”

“New monthly donations, supporters raising funds for the farm, event sponsorships and more volunteers is what will keep the farm going while we restructure for long term sustainability.”

Two-thirds of the way through a 90-day financial and operational “makeover,” Lily Creek Farms is working toward long-term sustainability and must rely on increased community support.

Among those impacted by the center’s work is Nick Dersham, a military veteran who credits Lily Creek with helping him overcome symptoms of severe PTSD.

“During a panic attack, one of the horses reached out from her stall and pulled on my coat, keeping me grounded in the moment,” Dersham recalls.

“It changed my life. I’ve experienced healing here that I didn’t think was possible. I now volunteer so others can experience it too.”

Lily Creek Farms welcomes media interviews, on-site visits, and can provide photos and client testimonials. Reporters and community members are invited to Family Farm & Fun Day at Mahnke Orchard Market Saturday August 9th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., a chance to see the therapeutic farm in action and meet some of the people whose lives it touches.

The Farm has launched an ambitious but necessary goal to secure 20 Riderships at $8,400 each, which would underwrite services for 25% of the Center’s clients and eliminate the funding gap.

“Thanks to the outpouring of support, Lily Creek Farms has already achieved 10% of that goal.” says executive director, Jami Young.

“Businesses, fraternal organizations and civic clubs like Gerken Companies, Yark Automotive and Delta and Napoleon Eagles have expressed genuine excitement about giving to the Ridership program.”

“They see it as a way to make a meaningful, measurable difference and we welcome more organizations to join in.” says Young.

This is just the beginning. What’s happening at Lily Creek Farms is a reminder that when a community believes in something, they rally.

Call to Action- www.lilycreekfarms.org/Giving.html

-Monthly donors help create a reliable foundation for day-to-day operations.

-Ridership donors – individuals, businesses, service clubs willing to change a life through access to therapeutic riding.

-Trailblazer Participants creating a fundraiser on behalf of Lily Creek Farms.

ABOUT LILY CREEK FARMS

Lily Creek Farms is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center located in Napoleon, Ohio. Through equine-assisted and farm-related services, the center supports the physical, emotional, and mental health of children, adults, and veterans across Northwest Ohio.