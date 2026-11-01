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CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS: Bryan Boys Win Regional Title; Archbold Girls, Three Area Runners Qualify For State

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TIFFIN (Oct. 31, 2026) - Following a disappointing third-place showing at districts, the Bryan Golden Bears put together an outstanding effort to capture the Division III boys regional cross-country title at Hedges-Boyer Park on Saturday, Oct. 31.

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