Pettisville Wins Seventh Grade Volleyball BBC Championship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BBC CHAMPS … The Pettisville seventh-grade volleyball team is BBC champions, beating Fayette 25-3, 25-4; North Central 25-20, 25-19; and Edon 25-13, 22-25, 25-13 in the league tournament. The team’s overall record was 18-1. Pictured are (Front) Maya Spangler, Zoey Vernon, Addie Nogosek, Lydia Osterday, Ziva Kidston and Hollis Schwartz. (Back) Aria Barnett, Lydia Clark, Saige Berge, Kimberlie Booth, Sophia Aeschliman, Ellory Miller, Jayden Norris and Coach McCrae Kidston.
Story updated November 1, 2026 at 1:50 p.m.
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