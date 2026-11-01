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DIVISION IV BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS: Overtime Goal Pushes Sandusky Perkins Over Bryan In District Final

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BOWLING GREEN (Oct. 31, 2026) - Titus Normington-Slay is one of the highest-scoring soccer players in the state of Ohio this season, tallying 34 goals in Sandusky Perkins’ first 19 games.

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