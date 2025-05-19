Crowns & Community: Fountain City Pageant Elevates Future Leaders

PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

2025 PAGEANT ... The Bryan City Queens and their runner-ups; (left to right) Allyson Davis, Kenlee Vansteenkiste, Calyin Brenneman, Mabel Rice, Sally Elzey, Kinlee Yoder, Ariana Shartzer, and Zoey Gillett.

PARTICIPANTS ... The participants of this year’s Fountain City Pageant and their five judges

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The 20...