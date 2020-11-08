D4 Volleyball Regional Semis: North Central’s Historic Season Ends With Straight Set Loss To Leipsic

SERVE ATTEMPT … Lauren Balser fires a serve last week in the Regional Semifinals. (PHOTOS COURTESY LORI MOORE)

By: Nate Calvin

ELIDA, OHIO-Leipsic dominated the opening set on their way to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 win over North Central in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse. The Lady Eagles, making their first appearance in the Regionals in school history, started strong as they jumped out to a 6-4 lead in the first set.

The Lady Vikings responded with a 6-0 run to take a 10-6 and forcing a North Central timeout. Leipsic kept the momentum as they increased their advantage to 21-12 before taking the set 25-15. North Central began the second set strong before Leipsic went on a 10-3 run to break a 6-6 tie and take a 16-9 lead.

North Central battled back to close the deficit to four at 19-15 but Leipsic would get back to back kills to push the lead to 21-15. Trailing 22-15 the Lady Eagles got kills from Kendee Hollstein and Kendal Bonney to help them score four straight points to cut the Leipsic lead to 22-19.

Leipsic though would gather themselves and were able to end the second set after two consecutive kills and take a 2-0 lead in the match. In the final set, Leipsic maintained a comfortable margin throughout as they built a 16-9 and would go on to take the set 25-17 and the match 3-0.

The Lady Eagles (21-4) were led by Bonney with 14 kills, six blocks, six assists, 10 digs and Madison Brown added 17 assists, 16 digs, and five kills.

With just two seniors on this year’s roster, expectations will be high for North Central with those expectations including another trip to Regionals.

REGIONAL ACTION … Madison Brown sets up a teammate during their Division IV Regional Semifinal match against Leipsic.

