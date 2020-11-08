Edgerton Council Approves New Water & Sewage Rates

ESTABLISHING NEW WATER & SEWER RATES … Members of the Edgerton Village Council approved a third reading for ordinances approving new water and sewer rates at the latest meeting. (PHOTO BY JEREMY SCOTT, STAFF)

By: Jeremy Scott

The Edgerton Village Council met on November 2nd in regular session. All Council Members were present.

During the meeting, Council approved the third reading revising the rates the Village charges for water service. The new rates for Villagers for bills rendered on or about January 1st, 2021 will include a $13.97 per month charge for residents inside Corporation limits, and $20.96 per month for those outside Corporation limits. Residents inside Corporation limits will also pay between $3.75 and $2.22 per 1,000 gallons depending on usage, while residents outside the Corporation limits will pay between $5.63 and $3.33 depending on usage.

Council also approved the third reading revising the rates the Village charges for storm sewer utilities. The new rate, beginning for bills rendered on or about January 1st, 2021, residential rates will be $5.00 per month while commercial and large power customers will be charged $7.50 and $15.00 per month respectively.

Council also passed a third reading for salary allocations for 2021, and also, the third reading repealing a previous ordinance that capped the rise in electric rates due to lower usage because of the pandemic. Council also approved moving forward with the Asset Management Plan for Electric at $8250, Buildings at $6750, Streets at $8250, and Sewer at $8750. Plans will be processed by Poggemeyer Design Group.

Also approved was the purchase of seven laptop computers as well as software and installation at the cost of $8528.52. This was approved to facilitate virtual meetings that are so prevalent due to the COVID pandemic. Council Member Chuck Wallace was the sole No vote.

The next meeting of the Edgerton Village Council will be November 16th.

