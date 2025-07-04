Dad’s Place Leaders Deny Connection To Pastor Named In Abuse Lawsuit

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A church in Bryan is disputing a claim made in a recent press release connected to a civil lawsuit filed in Illinois, saying it was wrongly linked to a former pastor now accused of long-term sexual abuse and misconduct.

The release, issued last week by the law firm Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, outlines allegations against Rob Bukowski, a former youth pastor at Bethel Community Church in Chicago.

The civil suit, filed in Cook County, names Bukowski, the Evangelical Free Church of America (EFCA), its Great Lakes District, and Bethel Community Church as defendants.

It accuses them of enabling a pattern of abuse during the early 2000s by failing to intervene or report credible warnings, and of continuing to promote Bukowski within church leadership despite known concerns.

Toward the end of the press release, the law firm states that Bukowski “resurfaced as a pastor at Dad’s Place, a church and shelter in Bryan, Ohio,” following his resignation from Bethel in 2015.

Pastor Chris Avell of Dad’s Place says that statement is untrue. According to Avell, Bukowski was never on staff at the church and has never held any formal role there.

He explained that Bukowski had been a guest speaker on a limited number of occasions several years ago but was never employed by or affiliated with the church in any ongoing way.

Ryan Gardner, an attorney with First Liberty who represents Dad’s Place, confirmed that his office has reached out to Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, requesting that the press release be amended to reflect the facts.

Gardner reiterated that Bukowski was never associated with Dad’s Place beyond the occasional speaking invitation in the past.

While Dad’s Place is not involved in the lawsuit, church officials say the reference was misleading. They say their response is simply to set the record straight.

The lawsuit itself remains focused on events tied to Chicago-area institutions and leadership within the EFCA. The full press release can be seen below.

PRESS RELEASE – A lawsuit filed last week in cook county alleges that the evangelical free church of America (EFCA) and its regional and local affiliates knowingly retained and empowered a serial sexual predator within their church ranks, despite credible allegations and opportunities to intervene.

The plaintiff, Erik Mallasch, is represented by the law firm of Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC, which has filed the suit on his behalf against EFCA, the Great Lakes District, Bethel Community Church, and former Youth Pastor Rob Bukowski.

The lawsuit details repeated acts of sexual grooming and abuse perpetrated by Bukowski, who served as a Youth and Senior Pastor at Bethel in Chicago, where he exploited his position to target minor boys under the guise of spiritual mentorship during the early 2000s.

The complaint alleges that church leadership at every level had notice of Bukowski’s misconduct, failed to report it, and continued to promote him to increasingly influential positions in ministry.

“This is a tragic example of an institution failing at every opportunity to protect children in its care,” said Attorney Valerie Letko of Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, who represents Mallasch and other survivors.

“Instead of acting on warnings and credible reports of abuse, church leaders prioritized reputation over safety, allowing Bukowski unfettered access to vulnerable youth for years.” The lawsuit alleges that EFCA and its affiliates:

-Knew or should have known about Bukowski’s sexual misconduct with minors dating back to the early 2000s;

-Failed to implement or enforce policies to protect children within church settings.

-Facilitated Bukowski’s continued rise through church leadership despite repeated warning signs.

-Intimidated and silenced survivors, fostering a culture of secrecy, fear, and shame.

-Provided Bukowski with a financial severance package and failed to inform the Congregation or law enforcement of the abuse.

Following his resignation from Bethel in 2015, Bukowski resurfaced as a Pastor at Dad’s Place, a Church and shelter in Bryan, Ohio. There, he has continued to operate in positions of pastoral authority.

“This case is about accountability—not just for one predator, but for the powerful religious institutions that enabled him,” said Letko, who is leading the case.

For the survivors of Rob Bukowski and the EFCA, this case represents the opportunity to finally be heard and prevent others from being abused. “Silence only empowers predators and the institutions that shield them.”

“By coming forward, I aim to hold Rob and those institutions accountable. My innocence was taken, but if sharing my story helps break this cycle of abuse, it will be worth it,” said plaintiff Erik Mallasch.

Another survivor, Nick Allen, stated, “as a parent of three, I have vowed to do whatever it takes to prevent any more children from becoming victims of Bukowski, and it is my hope that this brings the awareness and consequences necessary to prevent any further abuse.”

Survivors of abuse involving Rob Bukowski, Bethel Evangelical Free Church, or any EFCA- affiliated institutions are encouraged to contact Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC (www.sgghlaw.com) to discuss their legal options.