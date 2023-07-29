Damage Reported In Defiance County Following Overnight Storms

On July 29th, 2023 at approximately 3:07am, the National Weather Service notified the 911 Communications Center of a tornado warning at which point, the county wide warning systems were activated. The warning expired at 3:45am.

The Defiance County Communications Center received reports of trees on power lines on Cicero Rd. as well as Casebeer Miller Rd. Cicero Rd. was closed for approximately three hours due to the power lines that were down.

Further investigations found approximately seven more locations in the area of Buckskin and Casebeer Miller Rd., some with significant damage.

Other locations in the county include Christy Rd. as well as Fruit Ridge Rd. with power poles and tree damage.

The National Weather Service has been advised of the damage reports and we are waiting confirmation of whether this was a tornado or straight-line winds.

Assisting was the Hicksville Township Trustees, Defiance County Highway Department, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.