State Patrol Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash In Perrysburg Township

Perrysburg Township – On July, 29, 2023 at approximately 3:08 a.m., troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to a fatal crash involving a sports bike and pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 795 and Tracy Road.

Cameron Overmyer, age 20, of Elmore, Ohio was driving a 2008 Ford pick-up truck westbound on State Route 795. Chase Worthington, age 25, of Rossford, Ohio was driving a 2004 Suzuki GSXR sports bike southbound on Tracy Road.

Mr. Worthington failed to stop at a red light, and struck Mr. Overmyer’s vehicle at the front right quarter panel. Mr. Worthington was ejected from the sports bike and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Mr. Overmyer sustained no injury as a result of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Lake Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.