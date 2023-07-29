Lois Keith (1929- 2023)

(Member Of St. John’s Christian Church)

Lois Mae Keith, age 94, of Payne, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Lois was born in Tiffin Township, Defiance County, Ohio on June 21, 1929, the daughter of Ernest D. and Alma W. (Schnur) Heer.

On June 18, 1947 she married Archie C. Keith, and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2006. Lois was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

She loved being a mother and raising her children, grandchildren and even helping with her great-grandchildren.

Surviving Lois are her children, son, Carl (Diane) Keith of Defiance, and daughter, Pat (John) Mulligan of Bryan. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Butch Heer of Stryker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie; son, Donald Keith; infant great-grandson, Brandon; sister, Thelma Bartley and brother, Chuck Heer.

Visitation for Lois will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, August 1, 2023, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Erich Christman, officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery, near Stryker.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to St. John’s Christian Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.