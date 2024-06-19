Daniel Cline (1951 – 2024)

(Stryker Resident; Retired From Ohio Art)

Daniel Leslie Cline, 72 years, of Stryker, OH, passed away mid-afternoon Monday, June 17, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, IN surrounded by his family.

Daniel was born December 10, 1951 in Morenci, MI, the son of the late Herbert and Edna (Kosier) Cline. He married Karen Waneta Luty on September 16, 1972, she survives.

In his younger years he worked for Handy and Harmon, Christy’s, and was the proud owner of Dan’s Auto Sales. Later on, he worked for Hayes Albion and Citation and retired from Ohio Art.

Daniel enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending his grandsons’ sporting events and spending time at racetracks.

He raced late mini stocker in the late 60s to 70s at Bryan, Angola, and Avilla. He raced his 55 Chevy and 62 Corvette at Van Wert. He was a member of the Michiana Vintage Racers for over 20 years.

He enjoyed spending time with other vintage racers and racing his number 29 vintage racecar. He found much happiness spending time working on racecars, whether it was late models, dragsters, go karts, quarter midgets, vintage racecars and his most recent project of restoring his 1929 Chevy coupe that he had been working on for almost 4 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Sheila (Tony) Bostater of Ney and Erin (Charlie) Armitage of Bryan; two grandchildren, Hunter Bostater and Austin Bostater of Ney; three sisters, Sharon Farmer of Auburn, IN, Connie (Larry) Limbacher of Fort Wayne, IN, and Bonnie Bulla of Bryan, OH; and one brother David (Brenda) Cline of West Unity.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Roger and Waneta Luty, and brothers-in-law, Don Bulla and Mike Farmer.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Scott Carlin officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Daniel’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Those planning on expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Mac O Chee Quarter Midgets.

To sign the online guest book or leave condolences for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com