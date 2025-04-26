Robert “Bob” Aleshire (1955 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Robert “Bob” Aleshire, age 69, of Delta, passed away peacefully Friday, April 18, 2025 at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

He was the son of Antonio Sr. and Isabel (Tagle) Gonzalez born on June 8, 1955 in Hidalgo, Texas. Bob worked as a truck driver throughout his career, something he loved and was very passionate about.

He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars. Bob had a love of farming, John Deere Tractors and Western movies. His greatest love was for his family and his grandchildren, they were the light of his life. Bob’s smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandma, Aurora Barron; uncle, Ignacio “Nacho” Tagle; and brother, Greg Gonzalez.

Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Evelyn “Lynn” Aleshire; children, Jennifer Zychowicz, Jason (Megan Shaffer) Aleshire, Adam (Jessica) Aleshire and Dean (Pamela) Snead; grandchildren, Morgan, Logan, Ethan, Christopher, Jacob, Jessica, Nicholas, Noah, Ashlyn, and Cameron; sisters, Mary (Rick) Garza, Isabel Mary (Louie) Gonzalez, Estefana Gonzalez, Aurora Gonzalez, and Patty Gonzalez; brother, Antonio (Rosie) Gonzalez, Jr.; in-laws, James and Mildred Robinson; aunt, Janie (Bill) Caster; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and dear friends.

The family received guests on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral Services will begin Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta.