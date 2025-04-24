Sherri Kimpel (1955 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Mary Catholic Church)

Sherri L. Kimpel, age 69, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025 in Park View Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Sherri was born October 10, 1955 in Bryan, Ohio to the late John and Thelma (Dennison) Strup.

She graduated from Four County Career Center. She married Neal J. Kimpel in Edgerton on June 09, 1973 and he preceded her in death on August 14, 2022.

Sherri was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, Ohio. Sherri loved her pets, camping at Hickory Acres Campground and eating in uptown Edgerton at Rita’s. She also loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sherri is survived by her daughters, Amy (Tom) Waxler and Stacy (Jason) Wilson, all of Edgerton, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jordan (Isaiah) Nichols, of Edgerton, Jade Miller, of Toledo, Gabriel (Juliet Stuller) Wilson, of Bryan, and Isiah (Paige Kuron) Wilson, of Maumee, and Corbin Wilson, of Edgerton; great-grandchildren, Kingston, Leighton, Mackston, Avery, Elise and Josiah. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Honoring Sherri’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or the Park view Care Center Activity Fund.

