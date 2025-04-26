William Krauss (1931 – 2025)

(Attended Delta High School)

William Raymond Krauss, age 93 of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 22, 2025, at Fairlawn Nursing Home in Archbold, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 20, 1931 in Swanton, Ohio to Charles and Marie (Klorer) Krauss.

Bill attended Delta High School and was recently granted an honorary diploma. Bill served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1952 to 1955, where he was a Korean War Veteran.

His military service instilled in him a strong sense of duty and commitment that he carried throughout his life. On June 8, 1957, he married his loving wife, Mary Louise Leu.

For 33 years, Bill and Mary owned and operated M&W Excavating, where he became known not only for his hard work but also for his integrity and dedication to his trade. Bill was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and was actively involved with the Whitehouse American Legion and the Wauseon Elks.

Bill is survived by his sons, John C. (Debbie) Krauss of Delta, OH; daughters, Jane M. Krauss of Swanton, OH, and Joyce A. (Gary) Short of Archbold, OH; and daughter-in-law, Carol Rupp. He took great joy in his family, which includes seven grandchildren: Brandon (Janel) Krauss, Bobby Krauss, Brianna (Mike) Turner, Charles (Sara) Krauss, Blake Krauss, Brooke (Alex) Bernath, and Austin (Ashley) Short; as well as great-grandchildren: Addilyn, Kendall, Kinsley, Beckett, Hudson, Jeffrey, Oyer, Greyson and Everson; brother-in-law, James H. (Judy) Leu of Delta, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years Mary, his parents, son Jeffrey L. Krauss, granddaughter Alexa Krauss, and his siblings, Edward Krauss, Rosabella Krauss, Ruth Somout, Helena Kunkle, and Mildred Evans.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 2nd from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice.