Ramona “Mona” Schmitz (1932 – 2025)

(1950 Graduate Of Metamora High School)

Ramona “Mona” Virginia Schmitz, age 92 of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Ramona was known for her gentle spirit, warm heart, and deep love for her family.

Born on October 22, 1932, to Laura (Schwamberger) and Wilfred Simon, Ramona was raised in Assumption, Ohio and graduated from Metamora High School in 1950.

In kindergarten she met William R. Schmitz, who would be the love of her life (and he survives). They were wed on June 21, 1952, beginning a joyful marriage that would span decades and be blessed with eight children. Ramona dedicated her life to her family, raising her children with kindness, strength, and unwavering love.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Shellie) Schmitz, Steve (Lynette) Schmitz, Cheryl (Denny) Rowland, Billy (Amy) Schmitz, Julie (David) Creque, Patty (Doug) Boger, and SueAnn (Kent) Peete.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Schmitz, in 1981. That same year, they welcomed Anja Onken, a foreign exchange student from Germany, into their home, and she survives.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, and her legacy continues through 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren—with two more great-grandchildren and two more great-great-grandchildren expected soon, a testament to her enduring influence and love.

For many years she hosted “Girls Night” the night before Thanksgiving where many of her granddaughters would hold a fashion/talent show by dressing up in the many dress up clothes she had made over the years.

This annual tradition eventually expanded to “Boys Night” in the fall where her grandsons would stay the night and play games, build forts, and dress in their Halloween costumes. Halloween was her favorite holiday.

A talented seamstress and quilter, Ramona found deep joy in creating meaningful pieces with her hands. She lovingly made quilts for her grandchildren’s baptisms and weddings, completing well over 200 quilts in her lifetime.

One especially memorable Christmas, she handcrafted more than 30 personalized teddy bears, each featuring photos of her grandchildren—gifts that became treasured keepsakes.

She also made wedding and bridesmaid dresses for some of her children and granddaughters. Ramona shared her love of sewing with her family, teaching her children and grandchildren the craft as they took on 4-H sewing projects, proudly carrying on the tradition.

Her passion for family extended beyond the present. As a devoted genealogist, Ramona spent countless hours researching and preserving her family’s history, ensuring that future generations would know where they came from.

But more than anything, she cherished simply being with her loved ones – may it be tending her flower beds, canning vegetables from her garden, or going to the fabric store or Shipshewana.

Being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or cuddling the newest little one in her arms, Ramona was most at home in the heart of her growing family.

Ramona is survived by her brother Herb (Shirley) Simon and sister-in-laws Sue Simon and Camilla Cleghorn, and beloved niece Laurie Rufenacht. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and best friend, Gloria (Roger) Bernath, brothers Wilfred (Ruthie) Simon, Elwood Simon, and Jim Simon, sister-in-law Phyllis Simon, and nephew David Bernath.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 28th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 29th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Walter Tuscano presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Fulton County Fair Arts & Crafts building renovations project in memory of Ramona Schmitz. Attendees are asked to wear blue, Ramona’s favorite color.

Ramona will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her love, strength, and the beautiful family she leaves behind.