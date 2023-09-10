Daniel Davison, Jr. (1952 – 2023)

(Bryan Masonic Lodge Member)

Veteran

Daniel G. Davison, Jr., age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at his residence following a sudden illness. Daniel served in the US Army following.

He was a truck driver and worked for Roadway Trucking for over 10 years. He was a member of the Bryan Masonic Lodge and Wesley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bird watching, listening to music and watching movies.

Daniel was born on May 31, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Daniel G. and Carolyn S. (Kruger) Davison, Sr.

Daniel survived by his daughters, Christie (Christopher) Griffin, of Taylorsville, Kentucky and Elizabeth (Brian) Hildebrand, of Delta, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua and Aubrey Hildebrand, both of Delta and his brother, Charlie Davison, of Maryville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Davison.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

