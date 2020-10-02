David Fockler (1941-2020)

David P. Fockler, age 79, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away at 4:48 P.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. David worked at, and retired from, Fulton Tubing/ITT Higbie. He enjoyed farming for his family for over 45 years.

David P. Fockler was born on September 6, 1941, in Defiance, the son of Carl and Evelyn (Blosser) Fockler. He graduated from Stryker High School.

David is survived by his sons, Charles and Jason Fockler; five grandchildren, Carlton, Darrian and Justice Fockler, Taylor (Jordan) Weber and Eathon Miller; three great grandchildren; three brothers, Ron, Lynn and Marvin Fockler and three sisters, Sharon Bidlack, Nancy Mock and Beth Long. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Keith Fockler and brothers, Robert and Richard Fockler.

To honor David’s wishes, there will bo no services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.