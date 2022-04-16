Dawn Palan (1956-2022)

Facebook

Dawn M. Palan, 65, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo.

Dawn was born November 27, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of the late Lyle and Donna (Sliker) Palan. Dawn worked as a laborer in numerous factories.

She especially cherished spending time with her family and attending family gatherings. In her free time, Dawn enjoyed gardening, bird watching and cooking.

Surviving are two children, Jasen Ollivier of Ottawa, Ohio, and Heather (Hector) Sanchez of Mark Center, Ohio; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Diana (Brian) Winzeler, Denise Palan Bojarski, and Darla (Steven) Rutherford; two brothers, Doug (Cindy) Palan and Duane Palan.

To honor Dawn’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com