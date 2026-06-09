Daycare & Preschool Guide: How Daycares & Preschools Help Children Build Social Skills

Choosing care for a young child is one of the biggest decisions a family makes, and The Village Reporter’s Daycare & Preschool Guide is here to help. This edition’s feature, “How Daycares & Preschools Help Children Build Social Skills,” looks at how daycare gives children far more than a safe place to spend the day — through play, group routines, sharing, and gentle guidance from caregivers, children learn to make friends, take turns, handle their emotions, and become part of a community.

The guide also highlights local programs serving Williams and Fulton County families, including Little Lights Daycare & Preschool in Montpelier, Bryan Parks & REC Preschool, and a Christian preschool in Archbold/Burlington. Read the full guide below.