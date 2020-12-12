December 11th Winter Sports Roundup

BOYS BOWLING

Liberty Center 2178 Swanton 1901

Landon Amstutz rolled a 412 series (202+210) to lead the Tigers past Swanton. Marty Mosher was high man for Swanton with a 371 (183+188) and Seth Sweet was next with a 349 (222+127).

Patrick Henry 2331 Delta 1964

Patrick Henry’s Kijano Hill fired a 246 in game one as the Patriots remained undefeated on the year after the win over Delta. Gabe Syverson topped the scoring for Delta with a 376 (204+172) and Dylan Stricker tallied a 345 (200+145) in the loss.

Bryan 2575 Tinora 2427

Dominic Boothman opened with a 289 followed by a 213 in game two for Bryan as they edged Tinora. Zane Laurin also had two games in the 200s (210+221) and Matt Meade had a 238 in game one on his way to a 433 series for the Golden Bears.

GIRLS BOWLING

Swanton 2024 Liberty Center 1725

Swanton improved their record to 4-1 on the season after their win at home over Liberty Center. Amy Lawson fired a 350 (179+171) to lead the Lady Bulldogs followed by Haylee Didion with a 317 (186+131) and Gabriell Siege had a 316 (187+129).

Delta 1629 Patrick Henry 1601

Delta built a 1252-1141 lead after game two and were able to hold off Patrick Henry in the Baker Games to pick up their first win of the year. Ciarra Flickinger was the high score for the Lady Panthers with games of 162 and 166 for a 328 series.

Bryan 1825 Tinora 1222

Faith Harding rolled a 200 followed by a 168 for a 368 seriesas Bryan cruised to the win over Tinora. Jessica Federspiel was next for the Lady Bears with a 321 (171+150).

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Archbold 47 Ayersville 39

Alex Roth led Archbold with 16 points as they outscored Ayersville 28-18 in the second half to pull away for the win in their season opener. Roth was joined in double figures by DJ Newman who had 14.

Wauseon 36 Edgerton 26

Wauseon led by 13 points at halftime and were able to hold on for the win despite scoring just eight points in the second half. The Indians, who had a 10-9 advantage after one quarter, used a 7-0 run to start the second quarter and extend their lead to 28-15 at halftime. Connar Penrod led the Wauseon (1-0) offense with nine points while Gannon Ripke and Craig Blue topped the Bulldogs (0-1) with seven points each.

OTHER SCORES:

Patrick Henry d. Delta 32-29

JV SCORES:

Ayersville d. Archbold 31-28

Patrick Henry d. Delta 33-23

Wauseon d. Edgerton 40-28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Hicksville 45 Pettisville 18

The Lady Aces held Pettisville to just 5/35 shooting and forced 27 turnovers to get the win at Pettisville. Ellie Grieser and Amanda Grimm each had six points to lead the Lady Blackbirds (0-3) scoring. Kenzie Schroeder led Hicksville (2-4) with a game-high 18 points.

JV SCORE:

Hicksville d. Pettisville 20-11