Betty Cheadle (1928-2020)

Betty O. Cheadle, 92, of Montpelier passed away Thursday evening at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on July 12, 1928 in Pioneer, Ohio. On October 27, 1947 she married James Cheadle.

Betty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier and had served as a deacon in the church. She was a member of the Vintage Home Association in Montpelier and was an antique collector.

Betty was a stay-at-home mother, she enjoyed making crafts and decorating her home. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren very much.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jim; children Connie Cheadle Hammersmith of Defiance, Bruce (Claire) Cheadle of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Kim Cheadle (Richard Brodersen) of Corte Madera, California; grandchildren Monica (William) Heath of Defiance, Chad (Tabitha) Hammersmith of Defiance, Jill Noss of Arlington, Texas and Sarah Penello of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; great grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Ray, Kristina Heath, Bill Heath, Samantha Heath, Andrew Heath, Cody Hammersmith, Leah Noss, Logan Noss, Kaylee Kieigh and Autumn Kieigh; and great great granddaughter Evelyn Ray. Betty was preceded in death by her grandson Brian Cheadle.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services for Betty. Memorial contributions may be given to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

