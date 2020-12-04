December 3rd Basketball Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

North Central 61 Hilltop 32

The Eagles forced 18 first half turnovers by Hilltop and took a 29-10 halftime lead on their way to a 61-32 win at home. North Central’s Colin Patten led all scorers with 15 points, Zack Hayes had 14 and J. Burt chipped in with 11. Ian Hoffman topped Hilltop with eight points.

JUNIOR VARSITY

North Central 48 Hilltop 17

Quin Burt and J. Turner each had 13 points to pace North Central to season opening win over Hilltop. Hilltop was led by Anthony Eckenrode with five points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Swanton 48 Evergreen 34

Aricka Lutz tallied 22 points and her sister Averie added 16 to lead Swanton (1-2) to a non-league win over the Evergreen Lady Vikings. Bekah Bowser nailed three triples for Evergreen (1-2) to finish as their leading scorer with 11 points.

JV SCORE:

Evergreen d. Swanton 28-19

FRESHMAN SCORE:

Bryan d. Perrysburg 40-14