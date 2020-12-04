Shane “Wes” Austin (1969-2020)

Shane “Wes” Austin, 51 years, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Montpelier Hospital. Wes was born August 15, 1969 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Ronald and Carol Sue (Bostater) Gill.

He was a proud father and grandfather and always cherished spending time with his family. Wes a lifelong mechanic but he could ride, rope, hammer and paint. He could often be found singing songs.

Surviving is his daughter, Kyali Austin of Montpelier; granddaughter, RT Austin; seven sisters and one brother.

To honor Wes’ wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Wes to make memorial contributions to the family.

