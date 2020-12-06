December 5th Basketball Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Liberty Center 49 North Central 41

Cassidy Chapa had a game-high 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a win at North Central. Liberty Center erased an early deficit by outscoring the Lady Eagles 20-12 in the second quarter to take a 27-21 lead at halftime. Lauren Balser paced North Central with four triples to finish with 14 points and Madison Brown added 11.

Evergreen 56 Otsego 43

The Lady Vikings closed out the game with an 11-2 fourth quarter as they evened their record at 2-2 with the win. Evergreen’s Morgan Foster led four players in double figures with 16, Macy Chamberlin had 14, Jordan Lumbrezer added 13, and Bekah Bowser chipped in with 10.

JV SCORES:

Liberty Center d. North Central 55-11

Evergreen d. Otsego 46-28

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Pettisville 49 North Central 32

Pettisville’s defense locked down the Eagles in the second half holding them to just 12 points as they pulled away for the BBC victory. North Central (1-1, 1-1 in BBC) got off to a fast start taking a 10-2 lead before the Blackbirds answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead 12-10. Pettisville (3-0, 2-0 in BBC) held a 21-20 lead at halftime but put the game away with a 12-4 third quarter to stretch their advantage to 33-24 going to the final quarter. Cayden Jacoby dropped in 18 points to lead the Blackbirds followed by freshman Joey Ripke who hit four three-pointers on his way to 16. The North Central scoring was led by Colin Patten with 10.

Fayette 42 Hilltop 40

The Eagles stormed back in the second half, outscoring Hilltop 21-12 to pull out a 42-40 win in their season opener. The teams were deadlocked 10-10 after the first quarter but the Cadets used an 18-11 second to take a 28-21 lead at halftime. Tanner Wagner topped the Eagles with a game-high 16 points while Hilltop was led by Tucker Beres with 15.

Eastside (IN) 57 Bryan 37

The visitors from Eastside shot a blistering 58% from the floor, including seven triples, as they took control early to knock off Bryan 57-37. The Golden Bears (0-2) were led by Titus Rohrer who had 17 points and six rebounds.

OTHER SCORES:

Montpelier d. Delta 34-28

Evergreen d. Otsego 52-43

JV SCORES:

Pettisville d. North Central 42-35

Evergreen d. Otsego 53-34

Montpelier d. Delta 20-17

Fayette d. Hilltop 39-19

Bryan d. Eastside (IN) 51-29

FRESHMAN SCORES:

Evergreen d. Otsego 29-22