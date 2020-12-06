Hilda Spiess (1921-2020)

Hilda L. Spiess a lifelong resident of Liberty Center, passed away on Friday, December 4th at 99 years of age. Surviving family members include daughter, Connie, son-in-law, Denny Cahill, granddaughters, Julie Cahill and Erin (Tony) Kneflin, and great grandchildren, Graeme and Scarlett.

Born on November 12, 1921, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, L. Lyle Spiess, daughter Beth Ann Andrews, parents, Vane B. and Bessie B. Saul, and brother, Bryan V. Saul.

Hilda was a 1941 graduate of Liberty Center High School, where she was a member of the Honor Society, marching band, and orchestra as a coronet player, and involved with theatre productions. She met her husband, Lyle, roller skating on Maple Avenue when she was 15 years old and he was 16. Their lifelong love affair began that evening and they were married 72 years before Lyle’s passing in November of 2014.

Lyle and Hilda began their married life together on March 24th, 1942 and immediately moved to Columbus for Lyle to complete his studies at The Ohio State University. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. During the war, Hilda ran a screwdriver machine at the Wauseon Flashlight Company, making personal uniform Navy pilot flashlights placed on the Mae West flight jackets.

Once the war ended, Hilda and Lyle settled on Cherry Street. They purchased another home, and then built their dream home on Maple Street in Liberty Center. Hilda was a devoted and supportive mother and wife, but also enjoyed working in the garden, arranging flowers for competitions, where she won several awards at the Henry County Fair, cooking, preserving foods from the garden, and assisting with sewing clothes and theatrical costumes for her daughters.

She was active in the Liberty Center Garden Club, a lifelong member of the Liberty Center United Methodist Church and a member of the Deshler Order of the Eastern Star. Hilda and Lyle were life-long supporters of The Ohio State University and 4-H Camp Palmer, and Hilda continued that support after Lyle’s death. She was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and attended football games for over 40 years. She even had the distinct “honor” of being in attendance during the 1950 Snow Bowl!!

The couple traveled all over the United States and Canada during retirement with their RV friends, and then headed south to winter in their Florida home.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be private. The family would like to give a very special thank you to caregivers, Joan Murrey, Mandi Strayer and Julie Boyd Thorn. Their daily love and in-home support of Hilda was an incredible act of kindness. Additionally, thanks to Joanie of Elara Hospice and the special staff at Fulton County Heath Center. Finally, a big thank you to Dr. Kenton Kamp for his support and care for many years.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. In lieu of flowers, donations (OSU Fund #302345) may be sent in Hilda’s name to 4-H Camp Palmer, % Mr. Bill Goodson, 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, Ohio 43521. Interment will be at Young’s Cemetery, Liberty Center, Ohio.