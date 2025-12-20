December BD Spotlight Award Presented To The Sanctuary Of Williams County Homeless Shelter

DECEMBER SPOTLIGHT … Pastor Mike Kelly, Executive Director of the Sanctuary, Ann Spangler, Bryan Development, Pheba Banerjee-Sam, Director of Pastoral Care, Sibin Sam, Director of Operations, and Kris Lowe, Bryan Development.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

December’s award goes to the Sanctuary of Williams County Homeless Shelter, Inc., for numerous improvements and additions made in 2024 and 2025.

The Sanctuary, located at 210 South Main Street, is a non-profit organization operated by Executive Director, Pastor Mike Kelly and the husband and wife team of Sam (Sibin) and Pheba Banerjee-Sam, Director or Operations and Director or Pastoral Care respectively.

The Sanctuary offers emergency housing with a goal to help guests to achieve self-sufficiency and stability. The residents are supplied with essential resources such as food, clothing, counseling and job training.

This much needed ministry operates on donations only, and does not take state or federal money so as to be free to share the love of Jesus Christ.

Naturally, doing any building renovations is a challenge for a non-profit, but good management of resources and generous donations allowed them to make significant strides in providing safe housing to those in need.

Renovations in 2024 included tearing out the 130 year old basement, replacing with reinforced concrete walls and concrete floor. This work stabilizes the building for generations to come.

Shelving was added to the basement to open the area up for storage. 2025 saw several projects completed. Thirty year old carpet was replaced with luxury vinyl flooring. Specially designed solid wood bunk beds and new bedding upgraded the sleeping arrangements.

The outside cast iron stairs that were original to the 130 year old building were rusted out and beyond repair. New rust resistant, aluminum stairs were added that included specially designed solid gripping steps for safety.

Also in 2025, both the inside and outside of the building was painted, new commercial exterior doors were installed, dropped ceilings were replaced with drywall, and local artist, Erik Ryan is painting a mural depicting the mission of the Sanctuary and the footfalls of Satan that go against their work. Look for the mural to be finished soon.

Since the need outpaces the availability for space, The Sanctuary has sought additional apartment space in nearby buildings, working with local landlords to rehabilitate the living spaces into standards set by the Directors.

The Directors keep the Sanctuary a clean, safe, and pleasant place to stay because “Our guest are human beings created in the image and likeness of God, and as God’s children, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

Our mission is to do all in our power to show we care and that our community cares for them.”

Several individuals, companies and organizations have assisted with labor, supplies, and donations: Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church, West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church, Archbold Evangelical Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Grace Community Church, Lockport Mennonite Church, Bryan Development’s Business Improvement Grant, Williams County Leadership Team 2024, Bryan Area Foundation, The Bryan Rotary Club, The Bryan Eagles, Spangler Candy Company, Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Gas Company, Bard Manufacturing Company, Current Office Solutions, Carpet Wholesalers, Randy Short and Family, Peace Mennonite Church, Stryker Welding, Perfection Painting, Nofziger Door Sales, Inc., Williams County United Way, Erik Ryan and many individuals.

There are many ways to help with the valuable mission of the Sanctuary. Monetary donations can be made by writing a check to The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter, or by PayPal/Venmo via their Facebook page.

Supplies such as food, personal care items, and cleaning supplies may be dropped off during normal working hours, and volunteer opportunities can be explored by calling them at 419-636-2460. If your group is looking for a speaker, the directors would be more than happy to arrange this.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.