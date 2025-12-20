Years Of Dedication Lead Wauseon Senior To The Rank Of Eagle Scout

REVIEW … Wauseon High School senior Nathan Hernandez poses with members of his Eagle Scout Board of Review following the completion of the review process.

EAGLE PROJECT … Nathan Hernandez works on the benches he built as part of his Eagle Scout project near the Wauseon High School Ag Building.

A Wauseon High School senior has achieved one of the highest honors available in Scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout after several years of commitment, leadership, and service to the community.

Nathan Hernandez was officially awarded the Eagle Scout rank on November 13. He is a senior at Wauseon High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 8, which has served the Wauseon area since 1939.

Hernandez became only the 54th scout in the troop’s history to earn the distinction, an achievement attained by only a small percentage of scouts nationwide.

Hernandez joined Scouting in 2019, later than many of his peers who often begin as Cub Scouts.

He said he initially became involved while looking for a place to belong and quickly found a welcoming, scout-led environment where members supported one another’s goals and progress.

As he advanced through the ranks, Hernandez said leadership became one of the more challenging and rewarding aspects of the journey.

Along the way, he served in several leadership roles within the troop, including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and scribe, helping lead meetings, plan activities, and guide younger scouts.

To earn the Eagle Scout rank, candidates must complete a major service project that benefits the community while demonstrating planning and leadership.

For his project, Hernandez designed and constructed three benches for the Wauseon Schools campus, placing them near the band practice field and along the butterfly garden path.

Hernandez said the idea came from noticing a lack of seating around the campus for students and community members waiting for activities or transportation. After developing the concept, he sought and received approval from Wauseon High School Principal Keith Leatherman, as well as troop leadership and district advancement officials.

Planning for the project began in October 2024. Hernandez documented the project in detail, completed the required approvals, and organized fundraising to support the effort.

On May 15, he hosted a community meal at Christ United Methodist Church, raising $500 through free-will donations.

Materials were purchased and transported to the school on May 30th, where Hernandez worked alongside fellow scouts to build, assemble, and stain the benches.

After allowing time for drying, the benches were installed. In total, Hernandez contributed 118 hours to the project, spending around $400.00 on materials. The remaining funds were donated back to Troop 8.

Hernandez explained that earning the Eagle Scout rank was a source of pride, noting that the final year of work toward the award required focus and dedication.

His mother also shared her pride, describing the final board of review as both nerve-racking and rewarding, particularly given that Hernandez completed the process without requesting extensions and handled much of the work independently.

Since earning his Eagle Scout rank, Hernandez has continued to remain active in Scouting. He has assisted other troop members with their Eagle projects, including work at Harrison Lake State Park, where scouts installed bird houses, bat houses, and bee hotels, and another project involving a bridge connecting the Cannonball Trail area to the butterfly garden in Wauseon.

Hernandez is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, the national honor society of Scouting, which recognizes scouts who exemplify leadership, service, and character.

Membership is earned through peer election and completion of an induction process focused on service and reflection.

In addition, Hernandez has earned a bronze palm and a gold palm, distinctions awarded for completing additional merit badges beyond those required for Eagle Scout. In total, he has earned 31 merit badges.

Reflecting on his experience, Hernandez said Scouting taught him the value of preparation, leadership, and perseverance, lessons he plans to carry with him beyond high school.