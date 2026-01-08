December Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for December 2025 with December 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 219 (149); domestic 19 (11), civil 22 (28), criminal 9 (14), miscellaneous 1 (0), judgment liens 168 (95), and appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $63,586.67 ($38,045.27).

The title department issued a total of 1,064 (1,150) titles; new cars 41 (69), used cars 597 (595), new trucks 47 (54), used trucks 231 (254), vans 20 (17), motorcycles 22 (31), manufactured homes 11 (5), trailers 15 (16), travel trailers 8 (18), motor homes 13 (23), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 44 (41), watercraft 6 (9), outboard motors 3 (8), other 6 (10), watercraft registrations 3 (3), and driver examination tests 69 (82) with a total of fees collected being $498,226.69 ($685,000.92).