Eleanora Lindsay (1931 – 2026)

(1948 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Eleanora May Lindsay, born May 10, 1931, passed away on Nantucket Island January 2, 2026, at age 94.

She was born to Clarence and Alma (Fink) Buehrer and grew up in Swanton, Ohio on their farm where she developed a strong work ethic and established her core values of honesty and love of family.

She graduated from Swanton High School in 1948. While in school she played basketball, sang in the chorus, participated in 4-H, and was even the Corn Fest Queen.

She spent her working career as an administrative assistant for 35+ years at Scottdel Inc., in Swanton, OH. Her hobbies included gardening, scrap booking, card making, camping, fishing, boating, dancing, playing Bunco, spending time with her Dining Darlings friend group, and listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash.

She enjoyed traveling out West, to Hawaii, and wintering in Lady Lake Florida with her husband, George. In later years she traveled with family to Bonaire, Cayman Brac, Puerto Rico, the island of Vieques, Quebec City, Key Largo, Key West, Cape Cod, Boulder, CO, Portland/Harpswell/Bar Harbor, ME, and Niagara Falls.

Eleanora was a kind, fun loving and endearing woman, known to all who met her for her selfless nature, gentle spirit, accommodating and sweet personality.

Thoughtful in every way, she devoted her life to putting her family and friends first, often placing their needs, happiness, and well-being above her own. Her love was constant and unconditional, expressed through quiet acts of kindness and devotion.

To her beloved husband, George, she was the woman with a “golden heart,” a description that perfectly captured the warmth, generosity, and love she shared so freely with those around her.

Eleanora touched each of our lives and will be missed tremendously by us all. She will remain with us in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Barb) Vanderdonck of Swanton, OH; daughter, Jody (Rob) Newman of Nantucket, MA, sister-in-law Deanie (Carl) Buehrer of Swanton, OH, and niece Lisa (Fred) Vola of Roanoke, TX; sister-in-law Julie (Warren) Barber of Winston-Salem, NC; stepson Mark Lindsay of Tremont, IL; stepdaughter-in-law, Gayle (Randy) DeBoise of Holland, MI; Grandchildren: Amy (Ryan) Reiterman, Sara (Dave) Hamilton, Kevin (Ashley) Vanderdonck, Jenah (James) Newman Hark, Lia Jane Newman, and Julia May Newman; stepgrandchildren: Brenna (Brian) Alexander, Maren Lindsay, Noah (Kelsey) Lindsay, Jack Lindsay, Hannah Lindsay, Korey (Kelly) Kashmer, Kourtney (John) Garrow, Kaleigh (Tony) Sammut, and Kirsty Goodell; 20 (!!) great-grandchildren: Aida May Hark; Carson and Brayden Hamilton; Oliver, Gavin and Millie Mae Vanderdonck; Nora and Lilly Reiterman; Cameron Alexander; Kennedy and Karalynn Kashmer; Cali and Carli Garrow; Crew and Isabelle Lindsay; Micah, Ethan, Isaac, and Elijah Sammut; Jaymeson White. Adopted granddaughter, Nan (Jishun) Yu, their daughter and son who were given the “English” names of Alma May (Zimenand) and George, and Nan’s parents, Wenxin and Ninghui Lu of Beijing, China.

Eleanora was preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, George Lindsay Jr. (passed away on December 16, 2014); parents Clarence and Alma (Fink) Buehrer, brother Carl Buehrer; brother Marvin Buehrer; stepson Michael Lindsay; and step daughter Marcia Lindsay.

Visitation hours will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, Ohio on Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 1 to 3 pm, where a memorial service will follow, also at Weigel Funeral Home, at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Boze officiating. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at the Swanton Township Cemetery on Scott Road at 11:00 a.m.