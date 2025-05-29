Defiance County Common Pleas Court Tackles Recent Felonies

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Jamie O. Hernandez Jr.-age 30-Not Guilty pleas, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 6/12/25 @ 2:15 p.m.

Ricardo Estrada-age 65-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, TAD Unit, pre-trial 6/25/25 @ 11 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

George W. Sisco-age 45-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 7/14/25 @ 2 p.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Brittney Castillo-age 35-Sentenced for Non-Support of Dependents-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, cooperate and comply with Defiance Co. Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and all accrued arrears, not obtain/possess/use cannabis or cannabis products, attend and successfully complete SEARCH program in Bowling Green (held at CCNO pending admission), costs. (Castillo failed to provide adequate support for her children, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2023.)