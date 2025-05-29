Ohio Highway Patrol Investigates School Bus Crash In Lucas County

TOLEDO – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury crash involving a school bus that occurred on May 29, 2025 at 11:09 a.m. The crash occurred on Wexford Hill Lane near Oxleigh Circle in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Ford Transit Van, operated by Cory Wampler, 45, Toledo, attempted to back out of a private drive on the north side of Wexford Hill Lane. A Springfield Local School District bus, operated by Charles Stambaugh, 67, Holland, was traveling west on Wexford Hill Lane.

Wampler failed to yield from the private drive and struck the right side of the school bus. Six children in the school bus sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. There were 38 total children on the bus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Springfield Township Fire & EMS and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.