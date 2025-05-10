Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts Five Individuals For Unpaid Child Support

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on May 6, 2025:

Five individuals were indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, representing a total of over $120,000 in unpaid Child Support. Those indicted were:

–Michael Provilus, age 35, 60 Saratoga Ave., Binghamton, NY, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Provilus failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2024.

–Joshua Williamson, age 35, 848 King St., Unit ½, Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Williamson failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2024.

-Michelle Salazar, age 43, 2301 W. Spaulding St., Boise, ID, was indicted for Three Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Salazar failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for her child, under the age of eighteen, from April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2025.

-Abel Ramirez Jr., age 33, 845 Utah St., Toledo, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Ramirez failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2025.

–Dustin A. Helle, age 36, 872 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Helle failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his children, under the age of eighteen, from May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2024.

Other Indictments Included:

–Andrea R. Taylor, age 34, 703 Kentner St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about April 22, 2025, at her residence on Kentner St., in Defiance, Taylor furnished Marihuana, a Schedule I drug, to a juvenile.

-Damien A. Bremmer, age 31, 534 S. Michigan Ave., Edgerton, was indicted for One Count of Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree, and One Count of Vandalism, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 23, 2025, on Karnes Ave., in Defiance, Bremmer caused serious physical harm to another, and then he also caused damage to a Defiance City Police cruiser after being taken into custody for the aforementioned assault.

-Michael G. Dennison, age 74, 14831 State Route 66, Oakwood, was indicted for One Count of Menacing by Stalking, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Violating a Protection Order, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that from April 17-18, 2025, Dennison engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and caused the victim to believe that he would cause them or their family serious physical harm, and at the time of the offense, there was an active protection order prohibiting Dennison from having contact with the victim.

-Kaleb C. Eck, age 32, 115 Oak St., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 14, 2025, during a traffic stop on W. Pearl St., in Sherwood, Eck was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-Nicholas P. Colburn, age 35, 733 Summit St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence and One Count of Strangulation, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about April 25-26, 2025, at his residence on Summit St., in Defiance, Colburn caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior domestic violence conviction.

Authorities further allege that Colburn also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

-Brennen A. Roehrig, age 21, 701 North Street, Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 18, 2025, on Prospect St., in Defiance, Roehrig had sexual contact with another who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9 a.m.