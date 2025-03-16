Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts Thirteen

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on March 11, 2025:

-RAYNALDO F. GARCIA, age 50, 31 Capri Rd., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 19, 2024, at his residence on Capri Rd., in Defiance, Garcia was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-KATHERINE R. PESSEFALL, age 45, 410 Greenwood Dr., Kendallville, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 14, 2025, during a traffic stop on US 24, in Defiance, Pessefall was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-GEORGE W. SISCO, age 45, 617 Seneca St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 14, 2025, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Sisco was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-DEANTE L. ROBERTS, age 41, 621 E. Main St., Bellevue, OH was indicted for One Count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 24, 2025, Roberts operated a vehicle without the consent of the owner, and he kept possession of it for more than forty-eight hours.

-KANDACE L. PORTHOUSE, age 29, 109 Seneca St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 27, 2025, Porthouse failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a further pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-BILLY DEE BURIEL, age 46, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 11, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 10, 2025, Buriel failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a sentencing hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-NICOLAS A. SANTIS-PEREZ, age 41, 15130 Grabill Rd., Grabill, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 28, 2025, on W. High St., in Hicksville, Santis-Perez failed to comply with a traffic stop and fled from police, into the State of Indiana, where he was then taken into custody.

-JESSICA D. MCGUIRE, age 44, 204 N. Main St., Grover Hill, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance or a Listed Metabolite of a Controlled Substance, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on December 30, 2024, on State Route 15, in Defiance, McGuire operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, which resulted in a motor vehicle crash. McGuire also has five prior OVI convictions within the past twenty years, which includes a felony conviction. Authorities further allege that following the crash, McGuire was also found to be in possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

-ASHLEY M. GAEBLER, age 34, 2795 The Bend Rd., Ney, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and Two Counts of Endangering Children, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 24, 2025, at her residence on The Bend Rd., in Ney, Gaebler caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and she has a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member. Authorities further allege that Gaebler also violated a duty of care, resulting in a substantial risk to the health or safety of her child, between February 1, 2025, and February 25, 2025.

-ADAM G. BLATTEAU, age 44, 816 W. Main St., Apt. 36, Van Wert, was indicted for Three Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Blatteau failed to provide adequate support for his children, under the age of eighteen, from August 1, 2017, through July 31, 2023.

-BRIAN L. KING SR., age 43, 431 Walnut St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a Felony of the Second Degree, and One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 16, 2025, during a traffic stop on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, King was found in possession of over ninety grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, which was intended for sale, and he was also found in possession of Cocaine.

-ERIC J. HENRY, age 41, 5018 Litchfield Rd., Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, and One Count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 16, 2024, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Henry was found in possession of over one gram of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and he was also found in possession of over one gram of a fentanyl-related compound, all of which was intended for sale.

KATELYNN L. PHILLIPS, age 23, 530 Degler St., Apt. 3, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that August 30, 2024, while working at a residence on State Route 18, in Sherwood, Phillips used a credit card belonging to a disabled adult with purpose to defraud.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9 a.m.