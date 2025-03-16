Jack Sager (1958 – 2025)

(Liberty Center Resident)

Jack O. Sager, age 67, of Liberty Center, passed away with his family by his side, Friday evening March 14, 2025, at The Toledo Hospital.

Jack was born March 6, 1958, to the late Otho Paul Sager and Mary May (Nagel) Sager in Wood County, Ohio.

Jack was a graduate from Otsego High School. He began working at Ed Schmidt Automotive in Perrysburg; serving in the parts department, where he was a loyal employee for over 20 years.

Jack married Gail Adams on August 13, 1983, cherishing 42 loving years. He was an avid golfer, bowler, woodworker and proud supporter of The OSU Buckeyes.

Jack was known for his love of racing and building go- carts. He enjoyed many evenings, weekends and late nights by the track which he built in his back yard.

Jack is survived by his wife Gail; children, Jason (Christin) Sager of Manhattan, KS, Kristy Wood of Mountain Home, AR, Kerry Sager of Mountain Home, AR, Eric (Kim) Huffman of Liberty Center and Tracy Borror of Liberty Center; many loving grandchildren; great grandchildren and brother, Ray (Paula) Thomas of Grand Rapids, OH. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny Thomas.

In honoring Jack’s wishes there will be no public services at this time, his family is planning a celebration of life gathering at a later date.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to the family care of Gail Sager for a worthy cause to be determined later in Jack’s name.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com