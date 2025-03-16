Local Youth Take Action On Mental Health At Youth Summit

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MENTAL HEALTH … Youth Summit Participants from Montpelier Exempted Village School.

PRESS RELEASE – Middle school students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade from across Fulton and Williams counties gathered on Tuesday, March 4, for the biannual Youth Summit, held in the fall and spring, focused on making a positive impact on mental health in their schools.

The event was hosted by the Fulton County Health Department, Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3) community coalition, and the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) high school youth-led prevention coalition, in partnership with the Williams County Health Department, Educating Communities on Healthy Opportunities, (ECHO) coalition, and the Youth-Led Council (YLC) high school coalition. Community partners, including Four of a Kind Entertainment LLC, Montpelier Public Library, Ohio State University Extension Office, NAMI Four County Ohio, Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Swanton Public Library, and Williams County Public Library provided activities and information during a resource fair to open the event.

Participants from seven schools across both counties engaged in a variety of activities designed to build knowledge and skills of young people as they work to address mental health challenges.

High school students from YLC and YAC collaborated to lead a session on enhancing communication and public speaking skills, demonstrating the power of peer-to-peer mentorship.

Adding to the peer leadership model, 8th grade returning students took on active roles leading energizers between project presentations, keeping energy levels high and engagement strong as their peers shared their project work.

“This summit represents our commitment to empowering young people as change agents in their schools,” said Robin Willson, Health Educator at Fulton County Health Department. “By focusing on mental health, these students are addressing one of the most critical issues facing their generation.”

The summit provided an opportunity for young people to share their concerns around mental health and potential solutions, while building leadership skills through team activities and collaborative problem solving.

Lessons and activities were designed to help young people build greater confidence in their ability to make positive change. Participants developed new friendships and connections, enhanced their leadership and communication skills and developed their sense of purpose and empowerment.

The impact of the summit extends beyond the event itself, with student-led mental health initiatives already being implemented in all participating schools.

A more supportive environment for all students has emerged, along with growing recognition of youth as genuine community leaders in their respective schools and communities.

This marks the latest success in ongoing efforts to involve young people to create a positive change affecting community challenges. The annual summit has become a cornerstone event for youth empowerment in the region.

For more information about the Spring Youth Summit or youth-led prevention initiatives, please contact HC3’s Program Director, Beth Thomas at 419 337 0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com.